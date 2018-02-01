£500,000 fund opens to boost food redistribution

A £500,000 fund has been launched in the UK to increase the redistribution of surplus food from food businesses to people in need.

The Food Waste Reduction Fund has been provided by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and administered by sustainability specialists WRAP.

Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey said: “I was delighted to speak at WRAP’s conference today and announce the opening of the Food Waste Reduction Fund.

“I look forward to the fund receiving bids from charities to redistribute surplus food.”

The fund is open to Not-For-Profit organisations who supply surplus food from food businesses – either directly to those in need, or to other organisations who do the same.

WRAP Director Peter Maddox said: “This fund will make a huge difference to many organisations in England, and those who use their services.

“We’re particularly looking for new routes and fresh partnerships to get more surplus food to people in need. I’m keen to see expressions of interest that will increase redistribution from food manufacturers and businesses not already redistributing food, or which can significantly improve and increase existing redistribution chains.

“We want this fund to help make a step-change in the amount of surplus food that is redistributed to people.”

Funding will be provided for projects to help overcome barriers to increasing redistribution. Projects could cover areas such as:

Expressions of Interest are welcome until 30 March 2018, and will be reviewed by WRAP to identify those suitable to proceed to full application – whom WRAP will contact.

Full applications must be submitted by 11 May 2018 and will be assessed by WRAP and Defra before grants are awarded.