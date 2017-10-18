£3m investment bolsters production at crisp manufacturer

A new high-speed frying line has bolstered production capacity at the Plymouth site of potato chip manufacturer Burts Chips.

This latest installation rounds of the company’s £3 million investment programme for the year.

The fryer will help meet growing demand from retailers across the UK, the US, Canada and EMEA, the company said.

With the new line installed, production at the Plymouth site will increase to 200 tonnes a week for Burts’ hand cooked chips.

Moreover, production of its ‘Better For You’ Lentil Waves and Quinoa Crinkles will see volumes jump to 23 tonnes as consumer demand for healthy snacking options continue to gain market traction.

“The investment this year forms part of an on-going programme over the last 5-years that has seen nearly £12 million spent increasing production capacity and driving efficiencies at our Plymouth site,” said MD David Nairn.

“This has enabled us to realise significant year-on-year growth across all areas of our UK and export business, taking the company from £11.4 million in 2013 to £24.5 million in 2016.”

The fryer is the company’s second high-capacity line to be installed and the 10th overall at its Plymouth production site. It sits alongside upgrades made to the factory’s bagging system introduced to cope with the increased volumes earlier this year.