‘Goth food’ and ‘cannabis cuisine’ among next year’s food trends

The waning of one year brings with it predictions for the next, and food innovation is high on the agenda with ‘goth food’ and ‘cannabis cuisine’ tipped for big things in 2018.

The Speciality Food Association’s Trendsetter Panel is made up perspectives from across retail, foodservice, marketing and culinary education.

Its predictions for the top 10 US food trends for 2018 offers an insightful look at the changing preferences of consumers and the shift towards ever more innovative and aesthetically appealing fare.

Doubtless inspired by the ‘Instagramisation’ of food, the millennial hunger for ‘food as experience’ and the shift towards healthier cuisine, here are the Trendsetters’ top ten predictions.

Plant-based foods

Plant-based options are proliferating in many categories beyond meat substitutes. Segments like cheese and frozen desserts are enjoying growth in plant-based subcategories. As for meat alternatives, algae is winning fans. 2018 will bring more plant-based convenience foods too.

Upcycled products

As consumers become more aware of how much food is wasted in the US, upcycled products made of ingredients and scraps that would have otherwise been discarded, will hold bigger appeal.

Filipino cuisine

Often overshadowed by other Asian cuisines, the foods of the Philippines have not yet captured a broad US audience. That’s shifting, as American palates have become more sophisticated and attuned to the complex flavours and bitter or sour notes of Filipino dishes.

Goth food

Possibly a reaction to the 2017’s deluge of rainbow and unicorn foods, black is the new black. Activated charcoal is gaining superfood status for its reported detoxifying attributes and is being used as a surprising twist in everything from pizza crust to lemonade to ice cream.

Alt-Sweet

With sugar topping the list of dietary watch-outs, consumers continue to look to alternative sweeteners for lower glycemic impact, fewer added-sugar calories, and intriguing sweet flavors as well as sustainable footprints. Syrups made from dates, sorghum, and even yacon and sun root will join monk fruit on the market as emerging options for sweet.

Product labelling 2.0.

More is more when it comes to product labelling. Consumers will seek greater on-label visibility into the farms, ingredient sources, and supply chain of each item in their shopping basket. GMO transparency is among the most prioritised details, but shoppers want new depths of information across the spectrum, including Fair Trade certification, responsible production, and no animal testing.

Root to stem

Between nose-to-tail butchery and reducing food waste, a few forces are combining to inspire root-to-stem cooking—utilising the entire fruit or vegetable, including things like stems or leaves that are less commonly eaten.

Cannabis cuisine

As more states legalise recreational marijuana, the varieties of pot-enhanced food and beverage will increase. Look out for continued interest and acceptance in a host of snacks, treats, and beverages with a little something extra.

A (deeper) feast from the Middle East

Foods like hummus, pita, and falafel were easy entry points, but now consumers are ready to explore the deep traditions, regional differences, and classic ingredients of Middle Eastern cultures, with Persian, Israeli, Moroccan, Syrian, and Lebanese influences rising to the top.

The rise of traditional bread

Although much attention has been placed on gluten-free options in recent years, the traditional side of bakery has also been elevated by the same sourcing and fine-tuned production processes we see with proteins and vegetables. Bakers are using local grains, milling the day before baking, and incorporating long proofing times, re-inventing what good bread means.