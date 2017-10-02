2 Sisters suspend operations following food safety allegations

2 Sisters Food Group has suspended operations following an investigation which exposed food safety breaches at its West Midlands site.

The Group is one of the UK’s biggest supermarket chicken suppliers.

Marks & Spencer, Aldi, Lidl and The Co-op have stopped taking chickens from the site during investigations.

The company also supplies Tesco and Sainsbury’s, which said they are looking into the allegations.

An investigation spearheaded by the Guardian and ITV News reported that an undercover reporter saw workers changing the kill dates on chicken.

The reporter also witnessed meat of varying ages being mixed together, with codes on the crates being changed.

In a statement, the company said an internal investigation had shown “some isolated instances of non-compliance” at its plant in West Bromwich in the West Midlands.

“We have therefore decided to temporarily suspend operations at the site to allow us the time to retrain all colleagues, including management, in all food safety and quality management systems,” it added.