2 Sisters ramp up production at Suffolk processing site

Rising retail demand has driven food giant 2 Sisters to ramp up production at its chicken processing facility in Flixton.

The Suffolk site will create an additional 100 jobs following the company’s completion of its upgrade earlier this year ahead of the Christmas period.

The site has seen investment in new innovative technology and an upgrade of its effluent plant as part of a multi-million pound investment programme across UK Poultry that was unveiled by the business last year.

“The upgrade at Flixton will enable us to grow business and provide new career opportunities for people in the region,” said Allison Smith, General Manager at the Flixtn site.

She added: “This is great news for the site and acknowledges the loyalty and capability of our fantastic colleagues that continue to go the extra mile each and every day to supply our customers with great quality, safe chicken.”