2 Sisters invests £10m in prepared meals facility

UK food giant 2 Sisters has invested £10 million in new technology and innovation as it ramps up the capabilities of its prepared meals facility in South Wales.

2 Sisters Food Group’s Rogerstone site – the biggest prepared meals facility in Europe – now has a dedicated Oriental foods ‘pod’, which was completed ahead of the Chinese New Year. This will act as the foundation for sustained growth and momentum for the business’ Meal Solutions division.

The new pod will enable the site to grow and innovate so it can continue to push the boundaries of what is possible within prepared meals.

The new automated coating line and latest cooling technology will enable Rogerstone to supply a greater variety of meal options with improved consistency and better eating quality by optimising the production process at critical points.

The new in-line cooling system has also reduced the sites environmental footprint and the investment has given a boost to the site’s ongoing commitment to continuous improvement of its colleagues.

Simon Wookey, Meal Solutions Managing Director, said: “The significant investment in Rogerstone will lay the foundations for the future and acknowledges the loyalty and capability of our colleagues in South Wales.”