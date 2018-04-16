2 Sisters standing up to food waste

2 Sisters Food Group, has joined an elite global group of 25 organisations uniting to tacking the rising scourge of food waste.

Champions 12.3 is a group of executives tasked with the target of halving food waste by 2030. The ‘Friend of Champions 12.3’ network is a group of organisations recognised for supporting the movement and making efforts toward reaching the target.

Ranjit Singh, President of Boparan Holdings, said “We believe there is a global responsibility to ensure that food suitable for human consumption is kept within the supply chain.

“With 8.4 million people in the UK struggling to put enough food on the table it is not acceptable that food is going to waste.”

“At 2 Sisters we recognise there is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to tackling this issue and we’ll therefore continue to look at a number of different initiatives across our operations to find opportunities for positive change.”

One way 2 Sisters has helped contribute towards the reduction of food waste is through their partnership with the food redistribution charity FareShare.

The Christmas period saw 2 Sisters donate around 200,000 meals to charities across the UK via FareShare. The meals went to help people who may otherwise have gone hungry during the festive period.

Like this: Like Loading...