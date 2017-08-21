2 Sisters expands Welsh processing facility with £1.4m investment

2 Sisters Food Group is investing £1.4 million to expand supply from its Welsh beef and sheep processing facility in Merthyr Tydfil.

Announced last month, the investment will be used to modernise the beef boning hall, as well as improve efficiency, quality and process control.

Merthyr has the capacity to slaughter and de-bone 2,400 cattle and 24,000 lambs per week.

CEO Ranjit Singh said: “Investment in the boning hall will ensure that we create a leaner, more efficient supply chain at our flagship facility in Wales.

“I’m confident that our ‘Better Before Bigger’ strategy with its efficiency platform will put us in a good place for the long term.”

Andrew Cracknell, Managing Director at 2 Sisters Red Meat, added: “The investment in our cutting operation will future proof jobs at the site and provide the platform for additional growth in beef sales over the next decade.”