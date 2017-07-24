2 Sisters ramps up lamb initiative

An innovative lamb scheme that aims to deliver benefits to the entire supply chain is being ramped up by 2 Sisters Food Group after the success of its first year.

The exclusive partnership between 2 Sisters and the genetic company Innovis offers farmers the opportunity to lease high performance rams so they can unlock their competitive advantages on farm and supply the market with what it needs.

Peter Morris, who is managing the programme for 2 Sisters, said: “The project has been hugely successful in its first year in terms of take up of rams and their subsequent performance at farm level.

“This is an exciting project and one of a kind outside of New Zealand so it’s great that 2 Sisters and Innovis are able to offer a further 160 Focus Prime rams this season.

“With the uncertainty surrounding farm policy, this will be a great opportunity for some sheep producers to utilize the latest genetics, build relationships with their customer and make their business fit for the future.”

Innovis’ Chief Executive Dewi Jones added: “We have a shared vision with 2 Sisters in developing and delivering a supply chain initiative which draws from some of the very best meat genetics globally available.”