£10m whiskey distillery and bottling complex set for Glasgow

Douglas Laing & Co is to build a £10.7 million whiskey distillery and bottling complex on the banks of the River Clyde in the heart of Glasgow.

The development will also house a corporate head office, visitor centre, laboratory and archive.

The distillery said the site will enable it to focus on developing its global export trade. Currently, it sells to fifty-plus countries around the glove.

It has put plans into place to open up and expand into the lucrative Chinese market. Moreover, the new distillery, it said, will allow deeper growth into existing markets including the US.

The development is being funded by a combination of private family money a part-grant from the Scottish Government.

The company will receive £855,000 through the Food Processing Marketing and Co-operation (FPMC) grant scheme, a £70 million funding programme for the food and drink business across Scotland which was launched in 2015.

Over the last four years, the company has doubled in size as well as recording double digit growth over the last three years.